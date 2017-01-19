Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency reacts to why pres. Buhari was not invited to Donald Trump’s inauguration

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

President-elect, Donald Trump’s inauguration will hold tomorrow, and the presidency through the Spokesperson, has reacted to why president Buhari was not invited.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.