Presidency replies Fayose over N5,000 stipend‎ to poor Nigerians

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

fayose

he Presidency on Wednesday disagreed with the claim of Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on the disbursement of N5, 000 to poor Nigerians. Fayose, whose state was listed as part of the nine states where the payments had commenced, denied the take-off of the scheme in his state. The governor said the report was untrue […]

