Presidency replies Fayose over N5,000 stipend to poor Nigerians
he Presidency on Wednesday disagreed with the claim of Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on the disbursement of N5, 000 to poor Nigerians. Fayose, whose state was listed as part of the nine states where the payments had commenced, denied the take-off of the scheme in his state. The governor said the report was untrue […]
Presidency replies Fayose over N5,000 stipend to poor Nigerians
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG