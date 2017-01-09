Presidency says beneficiaries of FG’s N5,000 stipend were picked two years ago
The Presidency on Sunday disclosed that beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer scheme were chosen through a World Bank Developed programme before President Muhammadu Buhari took over the government in May 29, 2015. A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, said the community-Based Targeting, CBT model…
