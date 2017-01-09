Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency says beneficiaries of FG’s N5,000 stipend were picked two years ago

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Presidency on Sunday disclosed that beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer scheme were chosen through a World Bank Developed programme before President Muhammadu Buhari took over the government in May 29, 2015. A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, said the community-Based Targeting, CBT model…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Presidency says beneficiaries of FG’s N5,000 stipend were picked two years ago appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.