Presidency Says Nigeria Did not Sever ties with Taiwan
The Presidency says media reports to the effect that Nigeria had cut ties with Taiwan, is incorrect and misleading. Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President made this clarification in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday. According to him, the correct position is that the official relationship between […]
