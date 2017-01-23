Presidency Says no Fresh Notice for Magu’s Confirmation
Nigerian government has denied making a fresh presentation to the Senate for the confirmation of Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. The Presidency said on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari has not written a fresh letter to the Senate insisting on confirming Magu. The Special Assistant to the President on […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG