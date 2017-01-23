Pages Navigation Menu

Presidency Says no Fresh Notice for Magu’s Confirmation

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News

Nigerian government has denied making a fresh presentation to the Senate for the confirmation of Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. The Presidency said on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari has not written a fresh letter to the Senate insisting on confirming Magu. The Special Assistant to the President on […]

