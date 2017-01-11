Pages Navigation Menu

Presidency seeks prompt conclusion of corruption trials

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

The Presidency has said it is crucial that “corruption trials, once commenced, should be concluded promptly.” Vice-president Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, stated this at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, while meeting with the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC). Osinbajo expressed satisfaction with the anti-corruption war and urged anti-graft agencies to improve their engagement […]

