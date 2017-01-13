President Barack Obama Awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden | Watch

Vice President Joe Biden was surprised by President Barack Obama during a special ceremony today – he awarded the VP with the highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction. Vice-President Joe Biden got quite emotional as President Barack Obama delivers his remarks at the ceremony. The event held in the State Dining […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

