President Buhari Attends Nana Akufo-Addo’s Inauguration (PHOTOS)
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari was among several African leaders who attended the inauguration of Ghana’s new President, Nana Akufo-Addo.
The post President Buhari Attends Nana Akufo-Addo’s Inauguration (PHOTOS) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG