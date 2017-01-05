President Buhari Hails Discovery of Another Chibok Schoolgirl

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the discovery of another Chibok school girl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno. Buhari made his feelings known in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday. He noted that the recovery had raised […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

