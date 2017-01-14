President Buhari Hails Wale Adebanwi on his Appointment as Rhodes Professor at Oxford University
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerian author and scholar, Wale Adebanwi, on his appointment as Rhodes Professor in Race Relations in the School of Interdisciplinary Area Studies at the University of Oxford, UK. In a statement issued by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, Buhari described […]
