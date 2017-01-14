Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari Hails Wale Adebanwi on his Appointment as Rhodes Professor at Oxford University

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerian author and scholar, Wale Adebanwi, on his appointment as Rhodes Professor in Race Relations in the School of Interdisciplinary Area Studies at the University of Oxford, UK. In a statement issued by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, Buhari described […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

