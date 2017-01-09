President Buhari Has Failed Chibok Girls – BBOG

The Bring Back Our Girls group (BBOG) has fired a torpedo at the President Muhammadu Buhari administration after describing efforts to bring back the Chibok girls as a ‘monumental failure’.

Leader of the group, Obiageli Ezekwesili, while speaking at a protest to mark the 1000th day of the abduction of girls, stated that the government’s inability to ensure the safe return of the girls was a failure, adding that it was ‘unimaginable’ that the girls will remain with their Boko Haram captors till now.

In her words;

“We never imagined that it would last more than 30 days. Then 60 days came, then two years and today. The saddest occurrence in the history of our country.We have had two governments and yet we have 195 girls who are yet to be released from terrorists, 1000 days after they were abducted.

“We had said 500 days after they were abducted that 500 days was too long for citizens to wait for their daughters to be rescued. Today is 500 days times two. You can imagine how much of a monumental failure it is that 195 of our Chibok girls are still in terrorists’ captivity.”

In a statement released on Sunday, the group stated that Buhari’s government had relaxed in activities pertaining to the return of the girls.

The statement compared the luke-warm response of the Buhari’s administration to that of Jonathan’s government

Quoting the statement;

“As with the Jonathan administration, the Buhari administration’s response to issues about the Chibok girls is representative of its handling of other issues – insecurity, welfare of internally displaced persons, military welfare, corruption and poor governance.”

It will be recalled that in an official statement released by the presidency reiterated president Buhari’s commitment to the return of the girls. So far, 21 girls have been recovered by the Buhari administration.

The Chibok girls were kidnapped on April 14, 2014 and the BBOG launched a few weeks later.