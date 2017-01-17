President Buhari is inflicting hardships on Nigerians – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has stated that from all indications, President Muhammadu Buhari is just here to inflict hardships on Nigerians. The governor showered praises on the National Assembly for constantly turning down what he described as President Buhari’s anti-people policies. Fayose said that the “persistent rejection of the President Buhari’s policies by […]
President Buhari is inflicting hardships on Nigerians – Fayose
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG