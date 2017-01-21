President Buhari is NOT Dead, Aide Reveals Health Status

MyNaijaInfo.com

PRESIDENT BUHARI IS NOT DEAD. The Office of The Presidency, through the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Spokesman, Garba Shehu, has refuted viral reports by a UK Blog ‘Metro-uk’ that the President is Dead. See What he Shared: According to Metro-Uk, President Muhammadu Buhari died in A London Hospital today due to a prolonged illness. See What Garba Shehu Posted Below: He (President Buhari) is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time. He is unlike a past President who was at Ota, with Chief Obasanjo and attending the Trump inauguration in D.C, being in two places at the same time! What Do You Think?

The post President Buhari is NOT Dead, Aide Reveals Health Status appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

