President Buhari is Vacation Chilling

How does President Buhari enjoy his vacation? With his feet up, watching the news. On Sunday evening he shared a photo from the UK and wrote – Wherever I am, I keep up with news from home. Channels TV is one of my favorites. I’m proud of what the Nigerian media are achieving. pic.twitter.com/LciLrzyaxT — […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

