President Buhari is Vacation Chilling
How does President Buhari enjoy his vacation? With his feet up, watching the news. On Sunday evening he shared a photo from the UK and wrote – Wherever I am, I keep up with news from home. Channels TV is one of my favorites. I’m proud of what the Nigerian media are achieving. pic.twitter.com/LciLrzyaxT — […]
