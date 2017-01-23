Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari is Vacation Chilling

How does President Buhari enjoy his vacation? With his feet up, watching the news. On Sunday evening he shared a photo from the UK and wrote – Wherever I am, I keep up with news from home. Channels TV is one of my favorites. I’m proud of what the Nigerian media are achieving. pic.twitter.com/LciLrzyaxT — […]

