President Buhari leaves for Ghana Saturday to attend Nana Akufo-Addo’s inauguration

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday, attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra. A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the Nigerian leader will join other Heads of State and Government to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and Vice President–elect, Mahamudu […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

