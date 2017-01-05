President Buhari orders actions to end violence in Southern Kaduna

The Presidency on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari has given instructions for decisive measures to be taken to put an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

According to a statement by Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu the President gave the directive in the past week.

Shehu’s reply is coming after public outcry and criticism by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) mostly about the President’s aloofness and decline to publicly condemn the killings or give a direct order. Recurring attacks by herdsmen in the part of the state have left scores dead.

“On the directive of President Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police was in the region on Saturday and Sunday to assess the situation at first hand. In addition to the conventional policemen deployed in the area, a squadron of mobile policemen has now been stationed there.

“The Nigerian army is also in the process of setting up two battalions in Southern Kaduna while the military continues to carry out air surveillance across flash points of the area” Shehu’s statement read in part.

He said President Buhari has equally directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to carry out a joint assessment of the situation with the sister agency in Kaduna, SEMA, to determine the level of response required for urgent aid to the victims of the violence.

“These measures should soon ensure the return of normalcy to the region, while the Kaduna State government continues its peace building efforts.

“The President commended efforts of the State government and the security agencies in the steps taken so far to curtail the violence.

“President Buhari has, once again, sent condolences to the people of Southern Kaduna, who have lost loved ones in the recent violence” he added.

Elizabeth Archibong

The post President Buhari orders actions to end violence in Southern Kaduna appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

