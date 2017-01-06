President Buhari Orders Security Agencies to Stop #SouthernKaduna Killings
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to take decisive measures to bring an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the southern part of Kaduna State. This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. Shehu said […]
