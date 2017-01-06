President Buhari Orders Security Agencies to Stop #SouthernKaduna Killings

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to take decisive measures to bring an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the southern part of Kaduna State. This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. Shehu said […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

