Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari Proceeds On Vacation, Names Osinbajo Acting

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to proceed on a 10 day vacation beginning from Monday January 23 to Monday February 6, 2017. In a letter read by the President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki during plenary on Thursday, Buhari said the vacation would be a working leave. The letter read that the 10 day …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post President Buhari Proceeds On Vacation, Names Osinbajo Acting appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.