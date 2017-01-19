President Buhari Proceeds On Vacation, Names Osinbajo Acting

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to proceed on a 10 day vacation beginning from Monday January 23 to Monday February 6, 2017. In a letter read by the President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki during plenary on Thursday, Buhari said the vacation would be a working leave. The letter read that the 10 day …

The post President Buhari Proceeds On Vacation, Names Osinbajo Acting appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

