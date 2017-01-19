President Buhari Proceeds on Vacation till February 6

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja for the United Kingdom on Thursday on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation. Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday. “He is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017. During the vacation, […]

