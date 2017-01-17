President Buhari reacts to military jet strike on IDP camp

President Buhari has commiserated with those who lost their lives today when a military plane mistakenly dropped a bomb inside the Rann IDP camp in Borno State.

In a series of tweets, President Buhari said the Federal Government will support the Borno government in handling the situation.



He said, “I received with regret news that the Air Force, working to mop up Boko Haram insurgents, accidentally bombed a civilian community in Rann, Borno State.

I sympathise with the families of the dead, and with the injured, and the Government and people of Borno State.

The Federal Government will fully support the Borno State Government in dealing with the situation and attending to the victims.”

