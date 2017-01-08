President Buhari recommits to return of Chibok School girls

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has recommitted the Federal Government to securing the release of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents, 1,000 days ago. Buhari gave the reassurance in a statement to commemorate the 1,000th day of the abduction of the schoolgirls from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State. The statement was issued in Abuja on Sunday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

