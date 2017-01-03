President Buhari Removes SGF Babachir As Presidential Boards Committee Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has removed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir David Lawal as chairman of the presidential committee on the reconstitution of federal government boards of parastatals, agencies and commissions.

Dailytrust quoted top sources as saying that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo appointed to chair the presidential committee.

The chairman of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agencies (NDLEA) Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah was also appointed to head the secretariat of the committee at the instance of the vice president, a source told Dailytrust.

“The SGF is no longer in charge of that responsibility, for obvious reasons,” one of the sources said.

The Abdallah-led team now meets frequently at Wuse II, Abuja, it was learned. Another source said the committee “is working vigorously and will soon conclude its work after which it will submit its report to Mr President.”

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has recently queried the SGF over alleged fraud at the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).