President Buhari Resends Magu’s Nomination as EFCC’s Boss, Declines Senate’s Request for Sack of SGF Babachir Lawal
The senate on Tuesday, received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, on the renomination of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Senate president Bukola Saraki read Buhari’s letter on the floor of the Senate. The senate had rejected Magu’s nomination on December 15 2016, following a “security report” before it. […]
