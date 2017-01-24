President Buhari Resends Magu’s Nomination as EFCC’s Boss, Declines Senate’s Request for Sack of SGF Babachir Lawal

The senate on Tuesday, received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, on the renomination of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Senate president Bukola Saraki read Buhari’s letter on the floor of the Senate. The senate had rejected Magu’s nomination on December 15 2016, following a “security report” before it. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

