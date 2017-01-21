Corrupt Senators against Buhari, desperate to ground EFCC – CACOL – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Corrupt Senators against Buhari, desperate to ground EFCC – CACOL

Corrupt Senators against Buhari, desperate to ground EFCC – CACOL
The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL has backed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has resubmitted the name of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu to the Senate …
