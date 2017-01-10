President Buhari Shakes up Aviation Ministry; Four Heads of Agencies Sacked
Four heads of parastatal agencies and college in the nation’s aviation industry have been sacked, according to a government statement. Those relieved of their jobs are the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Emma Anasi, and the Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Dr. Anthony Anuforom. Others are; Rector of the Nigerian […]
