President Buhari Shakes up Aviation Ministry; Four Heads of Agencies Sacked

Four heads of parastatal agencies and college in the nation’s aviation industry have been sacked, according to a government statement. Those relieved of their jobs are the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Emma Anasi, and the Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Dr. Anthony Anuforom. Others are; Rector of the Nigerian […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

