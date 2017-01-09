President Buhari to flag-off PHC revitalisation programme

President Muhammadu Buhari will flag-off the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) revitalisation programme aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has said. Adewole announced this in a statement he issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday. He said that the flag-off would take place…

