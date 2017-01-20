President Buhari’s N5, 000 for the poor
As part of the President Muhammadu Buhari determined efforts to positively touch the lives of poor Nigerians, his administration two weeks started the payment of N5, 000 monthly stipends to the poorest and the most vulnerable in the country through the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of its Social Investment Programmes (SIP). The programme, implemented through…
The post President Buhari’s N5, 000 for the poor appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG