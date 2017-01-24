President Donald Trump Signs Anti-Abortion Executive Order

U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked the Presidential Memorandum on Mexico City Policy and Assistance for Voluntary Population Planning, which allowed voluntary abortion in the U.S. Trump, who has made anti-abortion policy one of his campaign promises, announced the revocation on Monday, in a statement issued by the White House. “I hereby revoke the Presidential […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

