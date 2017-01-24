Pages Navigation Menu

President Donald Trump Signs Anti-Abortion Executive Order

U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked the Presidential Memorandum on Mexico City Policy and Assistance for Voluntary Population Planning, which allowed voluntary abortion in the U.S. Trump, who has made anti-abortion policy one of his campaign promises, announced the revocation on Monday, in a statement issued by the White House. “I hereby revoke the Presidential […]

