President Mugabe will die on October 17, 2017 – Popular Zimbabwe prophet

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

Robert Mugabe

Prophet and leader of Kariba Church, Patrick Mugadza, has specifically prophesied that President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe will die on the 17th of October, 2017. According to him, the prophecy was revealed to him by God on the 26th of December 2016, while he was praying. In his statement, reported by ‘Zim News’, he said […]

