Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Obama Decorates Teary-eyed VP Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom | WATCH

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

U.S. President, Barack Obama, in a surprise tribute, has decorated Vice President, Joe Biden with the highest civilian honour – Medal of Freedom. “For your faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations,” Obama said as he bestowed the honour on Biden. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.