President Obama Decorates Teary-eyed VP Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom | WATCH
U.S. President, Barack Obama, in a surprise tribute, has decorated Vice President, Joe Biden with the highest civilian honour – Medal of Freedom. “For your faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations,” Obama said as he bestowed the honour on Biden. […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG