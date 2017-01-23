President Obama left me a beautiful letter in the Oval Office – Trump

President Trump took another jab at reporters on Sunday joking that he wouldn’t reveal to them the contents of what former President Barack Obama wrote to him in the traditional letter the outgoing President leaves for his successor. President Trump revealed that President Obama had kept to tradition and left him a letter. “I just…

The post President Obama left me a beautiful letter in the Oval Office – Trump appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

