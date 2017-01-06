President Obama outlines achievements, regrets in goodbye memo

Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday published a letter to the American people, outlining his proudest accomplishments and biggest regrets from his eight years in office. Obama’s letter entitled: ‘Cabinet Exit Memos: Our Record of Progress and the Work Ahead’ was obtained by the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New…

