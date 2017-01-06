Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Obama prepares for farewell address, writes Americans a letter – hays Post

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


hays Post

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
President Obama prepares for farewell address, writes Americans a letter
hays Post
Since George Washington, U.S. presidents have often delivered a final address to the American people as a way to share both their reflections on their time in office and their outlook on the future of our country, according to the White House web site.
Obama in tears, recounts his “worst day as President”Vanguard
Syria is a stain on Obama's legacyDallas News
Barack Obama's legacy: Erick EricksonJackson Clarion Ledger
USA TODAY –Independent Journal Review –Haaretz –Vibe
all 46 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.