President Trump Responds to #WomensMarch on Twitter

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Forty fifth president of the United States of America, Donald Trump has responded to the worldwide #WomensMarch which took place in several cities on Saturday, January 21. Trump took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to say: “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? […]

