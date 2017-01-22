President Trump Responds to #WomensMarch on Twitter
Forty fifth president of the United States of America, Donald Trump has responded to the worldwide #WomensMarch which took place in several cities on Saturday, January 21. Trump took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to say: “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? […]
