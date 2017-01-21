Pages Navigation Menu

President Trump signs 1st bill into law

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump signed his first bill into law on Friday, moments after being sworn in, clearing the way for his Defence Secretary to be confirmed. The 45th President signed a bill passed by Congress earlier this month that would allow retired Gen. James Mattis to serve as Defence Secretary by waiving the legal…

