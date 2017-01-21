President Trump thanks Media for “Great Reviews” of His Inaugural Speech
U.S. President Donald Trump in a rare and unexpected gesture on Saturday, expressed his appreciation to the media organisations for making his Friday’s inauguration as the 45th President a “fantastic” one. Trump’s surprising gratitude to the media came after several months of adversarial relationship between him and the news outlets. The president particularly thanked the […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG