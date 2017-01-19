Pages Navigation Menu

President Trump’s Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Is Pretty Darn Good

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

When it was confirmed that Donald Trump would be president, Madame Tussauds announced that preparations had begun to have a wax figure of him added to their collection of American presidents.

Yesterday, just two days before Trump’s inauguration, the wax museum unveiled new wax figures of the President-elect at Madame Tussauds locations around the world. Spokesman Alex Cameron had this to say:

Donald Trump is going to go down in history as one of the most talked about politicians based on the past 12 months and his political campaign.

And I think, whether you support Trump or whether you don’t support Trump it is going to be irresistible for our guests that when they are here in the attraction to step up beside him and grab a selfie.

According to Fox News, the figure took 20 artists six months to create, with the hairstyle alone taking five weeks to get right. Made from yak hair, each strand was individually inserted by hand.
Here it is – the first image being the initial mould:15039590_10154716603259530_2207301240841329359_o
15966164_10154948204469530_6371087562192901313_n
15975011_10154951261184530_4157299180244451592_o
16112852_10154953761839530_8388716311761988081_o
Ain’t this grand?

[source:foxnews]

