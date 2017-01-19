President Trump’s Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Is Pretty Darn Good

When it was confirmed that Donald Trump would be president, Madame Tussauds announced that preparations had begun to have a wax figure of him added to their collection of American presidents.

Yesterday, just two days before Trump’s inauguration, the wax museum unveiled new wax figures of the President-elect at Madame Tussauds locations around the world. Spokesman Alex Cameron had this to say:

Donald Trump is going to go down in history as one of the most talked about politicians based on the past 12 months and his political campaign. And I think, whether you support Trump or whether you don’t support Trump it is going to be irresistible for our guests that when they are here in the attraction to step up beside him and grab a selfie.

According to Fox News, the figure took 20 artists six months to create, with the hairstyle alone taking five weeks to get right. Made from yak hair, each strand was individually inserted by hand.

Here it is – the first image being the initial mould:





Ain’t this grand?

[source:foxnews]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

