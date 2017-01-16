Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 500 police vehicles – The Standard (press release)

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard (press release)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 500 police vehicles
The Standard (press release)
Nairobi, Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta says Government has procured 500 police vehicles among them 25 mine resistant vehicles which will help in fight against terrorism. President Uhuru stated that this was part of police modernization programme.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.