President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 500 police vehicles – The Standard (press release)
|
The Standard (press release)
|
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 500 police vehicles
The Standard (press release)
Nairobi, Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta says Government has procured 500 police vehicles among them 25 mine resistant vehicles which will help in fight against terrorism. President Uhuru stated that this was part of police modernization programme.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG