Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Uhuru Kenyatta meets doctors in Mombasa over strike – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
President Uhuru Kenyatta meets doctors in Mombasa over strike
Daily Nation
Kenya Medical Practitioners Dentists and Pharmacists Union (KMPPDU) Secretary General Ouma Oluga (left) with National Chairman Samuel Oroko at a press conference in Mombasa on December 31, 2016. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Kenya: President Kenyatta to Meet Doctors, Ministry Officials Over StrikeAllAfrica.com
[AUDIO] Ailing soccer star Joe Kadenge's dying wish: A meeting with UhuruThe Star, Kenya
President Kenyatta 'meets' striking doctorsCitizen TV (press release)
Hivisasa.com
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.