President Yahya Jammeh Sacks 12 Gambian Ambassadors for Telling Him to Step Down
President Yahya Jammeh has sacked 12 Gambian ambassadors for telling him to step aside and relinquish power to opposition leader Adama Barrow, a foreign ministry source on Monday told AFP.
Gambia’s ambassadors to China, Britain, Turkey, Senegal, and the United States, as well as the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, were among those sacked after sending a letter asking Jammeh to leave in late December.
“The Gambia government has recalled 12 ambassadors after terminating their services,” the foreign ministry source said.
“I do not know why President Yahya Jammeh terminated their services, but I can tell you that these are the ambassadors that congratulated and endorsed President-elect Adama Barrow for his election victory,” the source added.
