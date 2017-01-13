Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pressure and anxiety builds as SABC inquiry resumes today – News24

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Pressure and anxiety builds as SABC inquiry resumes today
News24
Expecting fireworks: His holiday break over, SABC parliamentary inquiry chairperson Vincent Smith emerges from a “prep” meeting ahead of the resumption of proceedings on Friday. Picture: Janet Heard …
SABC inquiry enters home stretch, former chairperson Ellen Tshabalala to testifyEyewitness News
Matthews won't be testifying in SABC inquirySouth African Broadcasting Corporation

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.