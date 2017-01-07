Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pretoria cop held for fatal shooting – Citizen

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Pretoria cop held for fatal shooting
Citizen
Onlookers and pedestrians stood aghast yesterday close to the Gautrain station in Hatfield after a man who drove past them to work was shot and killed, apparently by a Tshwane metro police (TMPD) officer. Moments before the shooting, Tsakani Oupa …
You shot him just like that? shocked guard asksIndependent Online
TMPD officer charged with murdereNCA
Man shot dead in Pretoria for failing to stop at roadblockChronicle

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.