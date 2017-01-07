Pages Navigation Menu

Pretty girl takes a selfie in her dirty room, Twitter users explode (photos)

Posted on Jan 7, 2017

A girl called Alyssa, from New Orleans in the US, posted a photo to Twitter before a big night out. Unfortunately for her, Twitter users found a rat in the mess behind her and all hell was let loose.

Reactions continue below:

