Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pretty Mike arrested for using girls as ‘chained dogs’

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Pretty Mike

Popular Lagos club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, has been arrested by the police in Lagos state for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains round their necks. This is coming after the club owner made the news headlines when photos of him attending a wedding with […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Pretty Mike arrested for using girls as ‘chained dogs’

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.