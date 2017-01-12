Pages Navigation Menu

Pretty Mike Gets Arrested for Treating Girls like Dogs

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’. Pretty Mike was arrested for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains dangling from their necks. According to a statement sent to Pulse by Bola Akingbade, who is the Director of Public Affairs in […]

