Pretty Mike In More Trouble As Police Commissioner Makes Fresh Threats

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following the arrest of Lagos club owner, Pretty Mike for putting two women on dog leash, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni has made more threats. Recall that yesterday the Lagos state governor, Akinwumi Ambode was reported to have ordered the arrest of the club owner for putting women on dog leash. Following…

