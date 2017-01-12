Pretty Mike in Trouble as Police Revealed What to do Next

Earlier today, popular Lagos socialite, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike, who is fond of stepping out to events with girls on a leash and walking them around like dogs, was arrested by the Lagos State Police.

In an exclusively to Linda Ikeji Blog, the state public relations officer, Dolapo Badmus, said it will be taking action on the arrested Pretty Mike, for putting a leash on two girls and treating them like dogs while attending events in the state.

The PPRO said the Police command will be inviting Pretty Mike over to caution him over his action, adding that it will be investigating if the girls consented to being chained and also whether they are underaged.

She said the command doesn’t have to wait for a petition before it acts. “You have seen the video, this is our responsibility, We don’t need to wait for a petition.”

When asked if the act was a crime, she said, “If i put a chain on your neck and I start dragging you around, is it a crime to you?.”

When further asked if one gives her consent, she replied, “If you consent to inhuman treatment, we will study what made you give your consent, put your age, willpower and vulnerability into consideration. We are taking action but we have not finished studying what needs to be studied,” she said.