Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pretty Mike is Back Again with Another Strange Trend (Photos)

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

30-year-old Lagos socialite and owner of club UNO, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’ has been spotted with another tranding style.
He was spotted lately drinking ‘alcoholic substance’ from a feeding bottle meant for toddlers. See more photo below;retty Mike is Back Again with Another Strange Trend (Photos)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Pretty Mike is Back Again with Another Strange Trend (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.