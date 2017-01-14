Pages Navigation Menu

Pretty Mike: Lagos police to treat chained girls’ case as criminal investigation

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP, Fatai Owoseni has said that the Command will treat Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike‘s case as a criminal one. Recall that the popular Lagos club owner was arrested by the police in the state for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains round […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

