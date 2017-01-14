Pretty Mike: Lagos police to treat chained girls’ case as criminal investigation
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP, Fatai Owoseni has said that the Command will treat Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike‘s case as a criminal one. Recall that the popular Lagos club owner was arrested by the police in the state for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains round […]
Pretty Mike: Lagos police to treat chained girls’ case as criminal investigation
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG