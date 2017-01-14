Pretty Mike opens up on why he chains ladies in public
Popular Lagos socialite, Mike Nwogu, also known as Pretty Mike, has explained why he chained some girls on a dog leash and took them to different events recently. The owner of Club Uno in Lagos, claims he did it to advocate for women who “have no voice.” Pretty Mike said: “For me, there is a […]
Pretty Mike opens up on why he chains ladies in public
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG