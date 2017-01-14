Pages Navigation Menu

Pretty Mike opens up on why he chains ladies in public

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Lagos socialite, Mike Nwogu, also known as Pretty Mike, has explained why he chained some girls on a dog leash and took them to different events recently. The owner of Club Uno in Lagos, claims he did it to advocate for women who “have no voice.” Pretty Mike said: “For me, there is a […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

